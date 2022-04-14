‘Not even an iota of evidence’: Court acquits Ex-AAP councillor for public property defacement

A Delhi court Wednesday acquitted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of all charges for defacing public property after it was alleged that he fixed a plastic board wishing people a Happy New year on behalf of the AAP in 2015.

Hussain was booked in this case after a Head Constable from Karawal Nagar police station spotted a board hung on an electric pole with photographs of Hussain and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with the message: “Aap Sabhi ko Nav Varsh Ki Mubarakbad. Dilli ne pukara Kejriwal Dubara (Wishing you all a Happy New Year. Delhi has called for Kejriwal again); Mohd. Tahir Hussain ­Karyakarta Aam Adami Party Mustafabad Vidhansabha; 5 saal Kejriwal.”

Police booked Hussain, claiming that he defaced public property.

Observing that “there is not even an iota of evidence led by the prosecution to prove that the board/hoarding was either installed by the accused or that the same was installed at his instance for his benefit,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg acquitted Hussain under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

The court said the investigating officer has failed to point out in the chargesheet how he had pinned down the accused as the installer of the board as “he has neither recorded the statement of residents of the locality where the board in question was found affixed by police nor has he recorded the statement of the printer”.

The court noted that none of the witnesses deposed that the board had been hung by Hussain and only during the cross-examination of the two police witnesses did they state that they made enquiries with people from the locality who took Hussain’s name.

The court observed that the police witnesses had made improved statements as they could not disclose the names of the public witnesses who made these allegations.

“Thus, in the absence of any proof as to the installation of the alleged board by or at the behest of the accused, much less, the proof beyond reasonable doubts qua the said fact, there is no question of the accused being guilty of the offence of defacement of the property within the meaning of Section 3 of the DPDP Act,” the court said.

Hussain is currently under judicial custody in a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.