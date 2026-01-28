‘Not a random act’: Delhi court convicts woman for attempted culpable homicide after provoking pet dog to attack ex-employee over salary

The police, who filed an FIR in July 2020, alleged that the issue pertained to some portion of the victim’s salary not being paid. (representative image)

A Delhi court last Saturday convicted a woman for attempting to commit culpable homicide after her pet dog attacked her former employee in Malviya Nagar in 2020, after she asked for her salary.

According to the Delhi Police, Rajani Singh, a resident of Malviya Nagar, provoked her pet dog to attack the complainant, Sapna, causing her face to be disfigured.

“When a person keeps a dog within a confined residential space and knowingly leaves an unfamiliar person alone with the animal, while others remain safe, it suggests a conscious act or, at the very least, a deliberate disregard of an obvious and imminent danger,” said Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal of Saket Court in his order.