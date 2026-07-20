‘Not a police state’: As CJP protests, 2 key petitions before Delhi High Court

A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court is set to hear an appeal by Gitanjali Angmo, educator and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging an order disallowing Wangchuk from availing treatment at a healthcare facility of his choice. The court will also hear a public interest litigation by former JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, objecting to “continuous and systematic surveillance” of protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Angmo has said in her appeal that the order passed by Justice Mini Pushkarna on Sunday “does not deal with the aspect of informed consent and does not even engage with the argument that the right to medical treatment includes within it the right to partially accept or fully reject any medical treatment”. She has urged the court to let Wangchuk and her decide his line of treatment.