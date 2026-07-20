‘Not a police state’: As CJP protests, 2 key petitions before Delhi High Court

A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court is set to hear an appeal by Gitanjali Angmo, educator and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging an order disallowing Wangchuk from availing treatment at a healthcare facility of his choice. The court will also hear a public interest litigation by former JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, objecting to “continuous and systematic surveillance” of protesters at Jantar Mantar.
Angmo has said in her appeal that the order passed by Justice Mini Pushkarna on Sunday “does not deal with the aspect of informed consent and does not even engage with the argument that the right to medical treatment includes within it the right to partially accept or fully reject any medical treatment”. She has urged the court to let Wangchuk and her decide his line of treatment.
The activist, who has been fasting for three weeks in demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, is currently at the state-run Safdarjung Hospital. He was hospitalised after Delhi Police personnel swooped in at the protest site in Jantar Mantar and moved him to the hospital, citing his health condition.
The bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia shall hear Angmo’s appeal. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is expected to argue on behalf of the government. On Sunday, the bench of Justice Pushkarna refused relief to Wangchuk and asked him to “cooperate” with medical advice. Earlier, a division bench of the high court had observed that the life of every citizen is precious and asked the government to make every effort to ensure Wangchuk’s well-being.
Wangchuk continues to observe his fast. His wife, Angmo, told the media on Sunday that he would end his hunger strike if political leaders met him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning on Monday. The CJP has organised a march to Parliament to press for Pradhan’s resignation. Protesters have clashed with security forces at several places on the route from Jantar Mantar to Parliament.
Around 10,000 protesters gather near Jantar Mantar, leading the Delhi Police to rush additional reinforcements. (PTI)
Ex JNUSU chief’s petition
Besides Angmo’s petition, the Delhi High Court will hear a PIL by former JNUSU president Ghosh, challenging police’s “indiscriminate and intrusive surveillance” of protesters. Senior advocate Nandita Rao, appearing for Ghosh, told the court, “These are students peacefully protesting…what legitimate state purpose would be served (by this surveillance)? It is raining, the girls are drenched, you’re making their videos while they are sleeping, 24X7. The kind of machan (shed) they’ve set up, these are not animals, these are the youth, young citizens of this country.”
“I have been a police counsel for 10 years, I have not seen an office order permitting this kind of surveillance…We are young people with a whole future ahead of us… people are also being threatened that this will be sent to your parents and to your institutions. Surveillance has to have some contours; we are not a police state.”
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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