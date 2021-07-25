Northwest Delhi: Robbers break into house, threaten teen and make off with Rs 12 lakh

Police said her parents own a shop near their house and were out for work when the incident took place.

A group of three-four men allegedly broke into a house in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, threatened a 17-year-old girl at knife point, and made off with Rs 10-12 lakh.

Police said the minor was alone at home on Friday when the accused barged in and threatened to kill her. After the incident, the girl called her uncle, and he informed the police around 6 pm. Police said the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

A senior police officer said, “The girl’s uncle called and complained that three-four men broke into his relative’s house. Some of them were wearing masks. They threatened the girl with knives, made her sit in a corner, and asked her to not shout. The accused then went inside rooms, robbed cash and jewellery from the almirahs and left.”

The girl wasn’t injured during the incident and is being questioned.

Police said her parents own a shop near their house and were out for work when the incident took place. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said they have recorded the statement of the victim and deployed teams to nab the accused.

“The girl didn’t know the men and said a few of them had covered their faces with masks. However, we suspect the accused knew the victim or her parents. They knew where the gold and cash were kept and chose a time when her parents weren’t home. We are questioning suspects and will arrest the accused soon,” said a police officer.

Initially, the family alleged that Rs 3-4 lakh was missing from their room. They later complained that around Rs 10-12 lakh cash was missing.

A case has been registered under sections of robbery and criminal intimidation at Jahangirpuri police station. Police are scanning the footage recovered from the house and looking at other CCTVs in the area.