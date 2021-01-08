Northwest Delhi: Homeguard killed, cop injured in hit-and-run

Homeguard Bharat Singh and HC Kuldeep were on patrol in the area on a bike when the incident took place.

A 33-year-old homeguard was killed and a police head constable injured in a hit-and-run incident in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park Thursday. Police said the two were on patrol duty in the area around midnight when the incident took place at Karnal bypass near Mukarba Chowk.

While witnesses told police they saw a truck hitting the bike, police haven’t been able to identify the errant vehicle and are scanning nearby CCTVs for clues.

A senior police officer said, “The home guard, Bharat Singh, and HC Kuldeep were rushed to BJRM hospital where Singh was declared dead on arrival. Kuldeep was referred to BSA hospital.” Singh was driving and Kuldeep was riding pillion.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “HC Kuldeep has been discharged. He sustained injuries on his legs. A case has been registered against unknown persons for rash driving, causing death by negligence and endangering life.”

Police said Singh recently started working at Bhalswa Dairy police station and went for highway patrolling with policemen at night. His family lives in Narela.