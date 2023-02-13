Car crashes into tree in Northwest Delhi, 1 dead

A 20-year-old man died while another was injured after their vehicle hit a divider and collided with a tree at Aman Vihar in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini Sunday morning, said officials

At around 5.45 am, the police received a PCR call regarding an accident near Begumpur and two people lying unconscious. A police team rushed to the spot and found the vehicle in a highly damaged condition on the service road after hitting the divider and colliding with a tree on the other side of the road. The police shifted the injured men to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said one of the occupants, Mihir, was declared brought dead while the other, Vinod, 20, was currently undergoing treatment. The crime and forensics team inspected the scene and said high speeds might have caused the accident.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence and began an investigation, the DCP added.