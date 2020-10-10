Northwest Delhi: 19-year-old killed over woman, cops on alert

A policeman deployed in the area. (Express Photo: Ashna Butani)

Police have stepped up deployment in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar following the murder of an 18-year-old allegedly by five people. All five have been arrested, including Mohd Raj, Manwar and three minors. They were reportedly angry over the victim Rahul Rajput’s friendship with their sister.

A second-year BA student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning who gave tuitions to neighbourhood children, Rajput was killed on Wednesday evening. His father drives a taxi. The girl, 21, lives in the same area.

According to police, the girl’s brothers Raj and Manwar called Rajput to Nanda Road in Adarsh Nagar on the pretext of enquiring about tuitions. When Rajput reached, the two allegedly thrashed him, along with three friends. Rajput died of his injuries in a hospital.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “On Wednesday, we received a call at night from BJRM Hospital about Rajput’s death. There were no visible injuries on his body. Later, the doctor said the boy died because his spleen was ruptured. We took the statement of the boy’s uncle Dharampal and arrested Manwar and Raj. Their juvenile associates have also been apprehended.” An FIR for murder has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

The police said they had stepped up deployment to prevent any law and order situation.

Dharampal told police the girl’s family, particularly her cousins, opposed her friendship with Rajput. “They (Rajput and the girl) knew each other for two years. Her parents were upset over the friendship. We were also worried for him. On Wednesday, around 7 pm, I received a call from my friend saying four-five boys were beating up my nephew. I reached the place and found her brothers and their friends throwing punches at him and kicking him,” says his complaint.

Dharampal rushed Rajput to a clinic, from where he was shifted to BJRM Hospital.

Rajput’s family said the accused had been threatening him for a while. Another of Rajput’s uncles, Raju, said, “We were worried that something would happen but never expected they would kill our boy. He was hardworking and honest. He taught children in the locality and also helped his father in his business.”

At their home in Moolchand Colony, Renuka (38), Rajput’s mother, said her son knew the girl as they studied English at an NGO together. “A few months ago, they started going out. We did not make an issue about it. But then we heard that they had plans of getting married. I asked him to concentrate on his studies and not think about marriage as he was very young,” she said.

Rajput’s father, Sanjeev (42), said, “He was called out to the next lane by someone… He was then beaten up.” He added that his son wanted to become a civil servant one day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd