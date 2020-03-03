Govt ready to discuss Delhi riots after Holi: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the Lower House that the issue of Delhi violence would be taken up for discussion after Holi. (File photo) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the Lower House that the issue of Delhi violence would be taken up for discussion after Holi. (File photo)

The government is ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in northeast Delhi after Holi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla told the House on Tuesday.

Birla said that the matter can be taken up after the festival amid uproar in the Lower House demanding immediate discussion on the issue. The Lok Sabha was adjourned after it reconvened at 2 pm amid din over the riots, which has claimed the lives of 47 people so far.

The Speaker warned that no member from the Opposition or treasury benches should cross to the other side during proceedings, and if they do so, he/she would be suspended for the remaining part of the session. Follow Delhi violence LIVE Updates

In spite of the Speaker’s warning, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the treasury benches, furthering the row between the BJP and opposition parties, PTI reported. Both the party leaders also tried to shove each other, while some members banged the door leading to the secretary general’s desk.

He also held an all-party meeting over the House impasse to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament and also cautioned against flashing any placards.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a similar commotion as Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur was booed by opposition benches as he got up to lay listed papers, resulting in heated arguments.

Meanwhile, addressing leaders at a BJP parliamentary party meeting this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development”, according to a PTI report.

-with PTI inputs

