Two Northeast women molested, assaulted near hotel in Delhi’s Nehru Place

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Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested and assaulted in Southeast Delhi on Sunday, near Eros hotel in Nehru Place, police said.
Four people have so far been identified as suspects, with DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari adding that multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend them.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kalkaji police station around 7 am on May 10. A police team immediately rushed to the spot — a tea stall near Eros Hotel — and found the two women.
As per their statements to police, the women claimed they were catcalled by two men while having tea at the stall.
“The victims claimed that when they objected, the men made derogatory remarks and verbally abused them. A couple of more men joined the argument,” said a senior police officer.
The argument soon turned violent, said police. The women, they said, claimed they were racially abused, molested, and hit with bamboo sticks when they tried to get away.
Police said the women were taken to AIIMS Hospital, where their medical examination was conducted.
Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, a case was registered at Kalkaji police station under sections 115(2), 74, 126(2), 351(2), 78 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigation was initiated.
During the probe, police said they examined CCTV footage from nearby areas and identified eight witnesses and passersby who were present at the time of the incident. Officials said all eight persons were rounded up and questioned.
Subsequently, four main accused were identified in the case. Police teams are currently conducting raids at multiple locations linked to the accused persons to apprehend them.
This isn’t the first incident of racial abuse and discrimination faced by Northeastern women in Delhi.
In February, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly racially and verbally abused by a couple, their neighbours, in Malviya Nagar.
A purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media where the accused woman could be seen saying that her husband is the “son of a ‘politician’.”
The accused woman could also be heard saying in the clip that they are “Rs 500 mein massage parlour mein kaam karne wali dhandewali (sex workers who work at massage parlours for Rs 500)”.
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