Two Northeast women molested, assaulted near hotel in Delhi’s Nehru Place

During the probe, police said they examined CCTV footage from nearby areas and identified eight witnesses and passersby who were present at the time of the incident. (File Photo/ Representative)

Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested and assaulted in Southeast Delhi on Sunday, near Eros hotel in Nehru Place, police said.

Four people have so far been identified as suspects, with DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari adding that multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend them.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kalkaji police station around 7 am on May 10. A police team immediately rushed to the spot — a tea stall near Eros Hotel — and found the two women.

As per their statements to police, the women claimed they were catcalled by two men while having tea at the stall.