Chargesheet against six accused of killing octagenarian woman in Delhi riots

As many as 53 people were killed in the Delhi violence. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) As many as 53 people were killed in the Delhi violence. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police will file a chargesheet against six men in connection with the murder of an octogenarian woman in Northeast Delhi during the riots in February, said the officials on Sunday. The incident took place in Bhajanpura.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police said that the chargesheet will be filed at 3 pm today before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Karkardooma court.

The chargesheet says that police found sufficient evidence against the six men — Arun Kumar (26), Varun Kumar (22), Vishal Singh (29), Ravi Kumar (24), Prakash Chand (36) and Suraj Singh (28). The men have been booked under sections of rioting, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, house trespass, mischief by fire etc.

The deceased, Akbari Begum, died on February 25 when a mob attacked her house and set the place on fire. Begum’s family members rushed to the rooftop and saved themselves but the old woman couldn’t run and died due to asphyxia, said the police.

The fire department was called and to douse the blaze after some time. Firefighters along with local police rescued the other members of the family. Begum’s body was recovered from the second floor of the house.

The family lives in a four-storey building, where the ground and first-floor house a garment shop and storage facility, and the family lives on the upper floors.

Police said that a case was registered on the complaint of Begum’s son, under sections of rioting, attempt to murder and murder at Bhajanpura police station. It was then transferred to the Special Investigation Unit – I of Crime Branch

The chargesheet says that police team “ procured videos that were viral on social media” and soon recovered cell phones which were used to record the videos of the incident. On the basis of technical evidence and statements of the victims and eyewitnesses, the police identified the six men.

“ Several bail applications were filed by the accused but due to effective opposition, none could secure bail. All the arrested accused persons are in judicial custody,” said the police in the chargesheet.

