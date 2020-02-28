Northeast Delhi violence: Police preoccupied with riots, pistol man slipped away

Shahrukh Khan (27) allegedly fired eight rounds at Maujpur while standing in front of a policeman. PTI Shahrukh Khan (27) allegedly fired eight rounds at Maujpur while standing in front of a policeman. PTI

Poor communication between local police and their seniors on Monday afternoon gave Shahrukh Khan (27), who allegedly fired eight rounds at Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur while standing right in front of a policeman, enough time to flee.

Four days after a video of Khan waving a country-made pistol at a police personnel went viral, he is yet to be traced. Ten teams of the Delhi Police, including the Special Cell, have been formed to arrest him.

According to police, Khan’s father is local drug peddler who has been arrested by district police several times and has always been under scanner of local police. He is also a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan (35), who is currently in jail. Chhenu’s gang operates in the capital’s trans-Yamuna area and last year, they had ended their hostilities with another gang leader, Abdul Nasir (34).

“Hours after photos and videos of Shahrukh firing the weapon went viral, local police had identified him and informed their seniors. However, no timely decision over his detention or arrest was taken by senior officers of Eastern range since they were busy with the riots. In the meantime, he managed to escape along with his family members after locking his house in Arvind Nagar, Ghonda,” an officer said.

On Thursday, The Indian Express visited the house, which was locked. Locals said Shahrukh lived with his parents and elder brother, and his father has stayed at the same address since 1985.

Shahrukh’s father recently got out of jail. A number of cases under the NDPS Act are registered against his father in several police stations of Northeast Delhi. “Khan is fond of bodybuilding and used to go to a prominent gym in Yamuna Vihar area. We were shocked when we saw that he was firing and waving a pistol,” said his friend.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Thursday transferred all riots-related cases to the crime branch. Two Special Investigation Teams will now look into them.

“So far, we have filed 48 FIRs in connection with the incidents. The teams will be headed DCPs Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. They will have four ACP-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) B K Singh,” said a senior officer.

