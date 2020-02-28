Northeast Delhi violence: Four bodies recovered from drains, police search operations underway

A drain in Bhajanpura. Police are seeking help from local divers to look for bodies. Amit Mehra A drain in Bhajanpura. Police are seeking help from local divers to look for bodies. Amit Mehra

A day after police recovered a body from a drain in Jafrabad, three more bodies were recovered from another drain in Gokulpuri Thursday. To ensure no more bodies are left in the drains in the area, police are seeking help from local divers.

Early Thursday morning, locals saw a hand jutting out of the garbage piled at the Gokulpuri drain and called police. Around 7 am, the patrolling team of around 50 personnel called local divers and told them to bring out the body.

An officer in the patrolling team told The Indian Express, “The divers took out the first body, which was decomposed. We suspected there could be more inside, so the divers were sent in again. After half-an-hour, another body was fished out. While the first one was found near the garbage, the second one was deep inside the drain.”

Sources in the police said the third body was recovered around 10 am. The drain flows from Brijpuri and Mustafabad to other areas of Northeast Delhi over a length of a kilometre. There are small bridges over the drain which connect residential colonies. The main road at the end of the drain leads to Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, police and divers pulled out Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma’s body from a drain in Jafrabad. Police said his body was discovered more than 12 hours after he went missing.

The three unidentified bodies found Thursday were decomposed, police said. The bodies were sent to GTB Hospital and officials waited for police confirmation or for families to give a go-ahead to conduct post-mortem examinations.

A senior doctor at GTB said, “The three bodies were brought around 10.30 am. The deceased must have faced horrible conditions before their bodies were dumped in the drain. All three bodies are half-decomposed. It seems like they died around two to three days ago. Prima facie, there are injuries on the head, face and chest. There might be some burn injuries as well. Everything will be confirmed after a post-mortem.”

A senior police officer confirmed, “We have found four bodies from drains in Northeast district. This is near areas where the violence took place on Monday and Tuesday. We have a list of missing persons in the area and are looking to identify the people. Local police teams have been deployed to search houses and buildings. The drains will be searched to check for more bodies.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.