Northeast Delhi violence: Families make rounds of hospitals to look for missing relatives

For the last three days, Mahir (30) and his wife have been checking hospitals, police stations and bus stands nearby to look for their missing 13-year-old daughter. The teenager, a resident of Sonia Vihar, did not return from school on Monday.

Amid the riots that have ravaged parts of Northeast Delhi over three days, and reports of bodies in drains, police have received several missing persons complaints.

Mahir, an autorickshaw driver, told The Indian Express on Thursday, “She had an exam on Monday… Her friends had seen her there but didn’t know where she went later… I called police but nobody responded. At night, I went to the police station and filed a missing persons report.”

”Police told us she might have gone to her friend’s place… they also suspected she may have been kidnapped. They detained two-three boys but I still haven’t found my daughter,” said Mahir.

At 2.25 pm Tuesday, Matloob Alam (30) told his brother Mohd Shahwaz (22) over the phone to take the bylanes of Karawal Nagar and get home to Hussain Vihar quickly. Alam said he has been running to hospitals and police stations with his missing brother’s photo since.

Alam said one of Shahwaz’s friends claimed he saw him being beaten mercilessly. He reached Khajuri Khas police station on Thursday after a beat officer promised to accompany him to the spot. “I don’t know if he is dead or alive… We hope it wasn’t him,” said Alam.

Sitting outside Mustafabad AAP MLA Haji Yunus’s house was Nida Khan (27), who claimed police didn’t help trace her husband and hoped the MLA would intervene. “My husband works at a welding shop. He went to to work on Monday but didn’t return.”

Meanwhile, several people looking for their relatives waited to check the patients’ list at Al-Hind Hospital in Mustafabad.

Police personnel at Khajuri Khas police station said they have received all complaints and registered FIRs on time. “We have been checking records at hospitals and other places,” said a senior officer.

