Northeast Delhi violence: Doctors say wounds were checked by police while transporting riot victims

Human rights activists, doctors and gender rights activists Monday hit out at the central and state governments for failing to provide adequate medical help or relief to survivors of riot-affected areas in Northeast Delhi.

The activists, including Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj, Annie Raja and Harjit Singh Bhatti, alleged that in the absence of government hospitals and mohalla clinics in these areas, even primary healthcare was not being provided to the injured.

Harjit Singh Bhatti from the Progressive Medicos and Scientists claimed there was a 10-12 hour delay in treatment of those who suffered gunshot wounds “because police did not allow private medical help to reach the sites of violence”.

“When we tried to transport a person who had received gunshot injuries in our ambulance, we were stopped four times within a kilometre; police removed the injured person’s bandages to check if he was actually wounded,” he said, adding that the government had still not provided mobile vans in the area.

Inaayat Singh, an activist with Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said many of the injured who were shifted from one hospital to the next were denied treatment because they did not have treatment records and MLC reports. “A private hospital also told us that no written instruction from the Delhi government had reached them till date, that they should provide free healthcare to those injured in the riots,” she claimed.

Bhardwaj said no one from the Centre or Delhi government “established any contact with the people till February 29”, when they reached the spot for survey: “… When we asked if we could help them fill the compensation form, the affected people refused, fearing the information may be used for the NRC exercise.”

The activists demanded that public representatives visit ground zero and meet the violence-hit people, which is crucial for confidence building.

