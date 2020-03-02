Delhi: Three more bodies found in drains in riot-hit areas

Police have so far registered 254 FIRs related to the violence, out of which 41 have been registered under the Arms Act. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav) Police have so far registered 254 FIRs related to the violence, out of which 41 have been registered under the Arms Act. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav)

Delhi Police recovered three more bodies from drains in northeast Delhi Sunday, possibly taking the death toll from the riots in the area last week to 45.

Police Additional PRO, Anil Mittal, said the bodies were removed with the help of divers from the area, and were yet to be identified. Police sources, however, said it was too early to confirm whether the latest recovery was linked to the riots.

Last week, four bodies, including that of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, were fished out from drains in the area in the aftermath of the riots.

Police have so far registered 254 FIRs related to the violence, out of which 41 have been registered under the Arms Act, while 903 people have been arrested or detained, Mittal said. Police have not received any calls regarding rioting from the northeast district over the last four days, he said.

