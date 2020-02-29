Delhi violence: Toll up, auto driver, scrap collector and waiter among dead

With the death toll touching 42 on Friday, many waited at GTB Hospital for the bodies of their relatives. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) With the death toll touching 42 on Friday, many waited at GTB Hospital for the bodies of their relatives. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

An 18-year-old boy bringing in the body of his only parent, a young man having to identify the charred body of his brother, an uncle finding his nephew’s body after three days of searching — scenes of agony continued five days after violence erupted in Northeast Delhi.

On Friday, The Indian Express had reported on the identities of 30 people who had died during the violence. It met the families of five more victims.

Mubarak Husen, 28

At the mortuary was Muhammad Ibrahim, who had flown to Delhi from his village in Madhubani, Bihar, the previous day. His son, Mubarak Husen (28), had died Tuesday. “The people of my village collected money for my wife and me to take a flight to Delhi as soon as possible. We arrived on Thursday afternoon but have not been able to see his body till now,” he said Friday afternoon.

According to Mubarak’s younger brother Sadaqat (19), he had left his home in Bhajanpura on Tuesday afternoon to go for his work as a construction labourer. “At the gate of the five-story building, a group of men shot three bullets towards him. The first two missed but the third hit him on the chest,” he alleged.

Dilbur Negi, 20

Twenty-year-old Devender Negi identified the charred body of his brother Dilbur, who was born in the same year as him. Dilbur had come to Delhi from his village in Pauri, Uttarakhand, and was working as a waiter at Anil Sweets in Shiv Vihar, which was also where he stayed.

According to Shyam Singh, who worked with him, Dilbur had been missing since Monday when a mob broke into the eatery. On Wednesday, the body had been found by police just outside the eatery, burnt. “I identified him by checking the height,” said Devender.

Monis, 21

A new body had also been identified on Friday afternoon by Shahbir (35) — of his nephew Monis.

“I had come to the hospital on Wednesday and Thursday as well but could not find his body among those in the mortuary those days. I found it on the third day,” he said.

A resident of Mustafabad, Monis had stepped out of his home Tuesday and had called his cousin at 4 pm saying he was on his way home. However, he did not reach and his family could not reach his phone after that.

Babbu Salmani, 33

Salmani, who had been injured on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at GTB Hospital on Thursday.

“He lived with his wife, and three children, aged one, three and seven, and his parents. He drove an auto for a living. Babbu had left for work in the morning but did not come back home for lunch as he usually does. A friend called his brother and he found him injured and immobile 300 metres from home,” said his uncle Shamim Ahmed.

Ayyub, 60

A scrap collector, he was brought to GTB Hospital on Friday by his 18-year-old son Salman. According to the teenager, his father had been beaten up by a group of men in Shiv Vihar early Friday morning.

Faizan, 24

Faizan was identified Friday after succumbing to a gunshot wound at Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday morning. A resident of Kardam Puri, he had been injured on Monday.

