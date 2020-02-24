Northeast Delhi violence: Kejriwal urges LG, Amit Shah to restore law and order

Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti caa protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti caa protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday called on Lieutenant General Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contain the situation at Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area where clashes by pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters intensified for a second day today. A head constable was killed during the clashes, the Delhi police said.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” he tweeted today. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in charge of the Delhi police.

Lieutenant General Anil Baijal has appealed for calm and instructed Delhi police to ensure law and order is maintained. “Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony,” he said.

Stone pelting incidents have been reported near Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station while some vehicles were set on fire in Yamuna Vihar. At least two houses and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur, PTI reported. For security reasons, the entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station as well as the Jaffrabad Metro Station have been closed through. Police continue to be deployed in the area in strength.

On Sunday, clashes erupted soon after a rally was taken out by BJP leader Kapil Mishra near a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad. Security officials at the spot admitted the violence, including stone-pelting, threatened to take a communal turn, but was controlled.

The sit-in in Jaffrabad is one of many anti-CAA protests across the capital — from Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin to Khureji and Khajuri Khas — which started in December.

