CM promises Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased; free hospital treatment; books & uniforms for students

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I had visited the areas that were hit by violence the worst. Curfew has been imposed in these areas.” (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I had visited the areas that were hit by violence the worst. Curfew has been imposed in these areas.” (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who died in the communal violence in several parts of Northeast Delhi since Sunday.

The government has also decided to extend its Farishtey Scheme, under which victims of road accidents and acid attacks can avail treatment at private hospitals for free, to riot victims. Living arrangements for families whose houses are damaged are being made in night-shelters, Kejriwal said.

“The steps Delhi government could have taken, have been taken. Everyone has suffered in these incidents — Hindus, Muslims, police officers, many of whom have been injured. A police head constable died, another IB staffer died. No one gained anything. Since yesterday, incidents of violence have come down. I had visited the areas that were hit by violence the worst. Curfew has been imposed in these areas,” Kejriwal said at a press conference Thursday.

He held meetings with his ministers and top officials to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures.“If the injured go to private hospitals to be treated, they will not have to pay. Those affected by riots and crime will now be covered under the Farishtey Scheme, wherein the government will pay the hospital directly for their treatment,” he said.

In areas where curfew has been imposed, officials will distribute supplies through NGOs, RWAs, councillors, MLAs and public representatives. The government is also starting helplines to coordinate relief and rehabilitation.

Kejriwal also said that for people who lost their papers such as income certificates in the fires, the Revenue Department will hold special camps to help make copies of the documents they might have lost.

The Delhi government will also provide books and uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them during the violence, announced Kejriwal. “If children have lost books, the Directorate of Education shall provide books and notebooks free of cost to children of both government and private schools,” he said.

“Disbursement will take place from the respective schools. Similarly, new sets of uniforms shall also be provided free of cost,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.