Jamia: Delhi court says probe seems ‘targeted’

A Delhi court, while sending arrested Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha to judicial custody, has remarked that “the investigation seems to be targeted only towards one end”.

Tanha (24) was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on May 20 under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi in February, and accused of allegedly instigating crowds by giving speeches in areas where anti-CAA protests were on. He was produced before the judge on May 27.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, in his order, wrote: “It is informed by inspector Lokesh that there was a communal riot in Delhi and accused was actively involved in that. My attention has been drawn to the statement of a witness… where there are specific allegations against the accused. In view of the material available on record, accused be remanded to judicial custody till 25/06/2020.”

“Perusal of the case diary reveals a disturbing fact. The investigation seems to be targeted only towards one end. Upon inquiry from inspectors Lokesh and Anil, they have failed to point out what investigation has been carried out so far regarding the involvement of the rival faction. In view of the same, DCP concerned is required to monitor the investigation and ensure fair investigation,” the order stated.

