Kejriwal offers prayers at Rajghat with AAP MLAs as northeast Delhi remains tense

As northeast Delhi continues to remain on edge after the violence over the amended citizenship law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday led his party MLAs to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat to pray and meditate, following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the city

Nine people, including a Delhi police head constable, were killed in the violence in northeast Delhi, which has been tense since Sunday, after a rally by Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area was followed by waves of stone-pelting.

“The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been a loss of lives and properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All of us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence,” he said about his visit.

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. Calling the situation “unfortunate,” Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out a peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to help in maintaining peace.

The chief minister also called a meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas and senior officials from different departments. “I appeal to everyone with folded hands to refrain from indulging in violence, all issues can be dealt with through dialogue,” he said.

Meanwhile, an armed battalion of Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, is being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi while inter-state borders are being closely monitored, officials told PTI. This was conveyed at a high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi’s LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik among others.

