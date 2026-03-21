Schoolboys allege they were beaten by attackers who ‘asked their names’

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An FIR under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) has been registered against unknown persons after two schoolboys alleged they were assaulted by some other boys as they were returning home from school in Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi earlier this week.
One of the students alleged that the attackers had singled them out from a group of seven schoolboys after asking their names, and because they were wearing skullcaps. “Around 40-45 people attacked us. They asked our names. Since my friend and I were wearing skull caps, we became their primary targets,” he told The Indian Express on Friday. He said he had suffered a broken nose, a deep cut on his head, and multiple injuries on his hands.
A senior Delhi Police officer said two groups of schoolboys appeared to have clashed over a minor reason. A case had been registered at the Dayalpur police station, and an investigation had been opened, he said.
“The attackers have not yet been identified, and the cause of the incident has not been established. It will be determined once the accused are apprehended. CCTV footage has been accessed,” the officer said. According to the complainants, they had written their Hindi examination on March 16, and then gone to a nearby mosque to offer namaz. “Around 1.30 pm, after offering namaz, we were walking home when the group attacked us,” one of the boys said. “I fell unconscious. After some time, I was taken to GTB Hospital,” he said.
The boy said that the attackers appeared to be from another school, and “except for one, all of them were in school uniforms”. “I don’t know why they attacked us,” he said.
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