Schoolboys allege they were beaten by attackers who ‘asked their names’

An FIR under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) has been registered against unknown persons after two schoolboys alleged they were assaulted by some other boys as they were returning home from school in Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi earlier this week.

One of the students alleged that the attackers had singled them out from a group of seven schoolboys after asking their names, and because they were wearing skullcaps. “Around 40-45 people attacked us. They asked our names. Since my friend and I were wearing skull caps, we became their primary targets,” he told The Indian Express on Friday. He said he had suffered a broken nose, a deep cut on his head, and multiple injuries on his hands.