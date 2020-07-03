WhatsApp group with 125 members used to push hate, mobilise rioters in Northeast Delhi

A burnt vehicle after a clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) A burnt vehicle after a clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

A WhatsApp group with at least 125 members was used to mobilise and coordinate between rioters, with the members bragging about “killing Muslims” and “dumping their bodies in the sewer”, and offering manpower and guns when necessary, three chargesheets filed in connection with the murders of three men during the Northeast Delhi riots show.

The chargesheets detail how armed men stopped passersby and asked them for their name, address, ID proof and told them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ While these specific chargesheets are filed in connection with the murders of three men — Aamin, Bhure Ali and Hamza — police also indicated that the scope of the violence was much larger: “They (the accused) resolved to kill Muslims, whoever they came across. From February 25 afternoon to February 26 midnight, these murderers/accused persons, bludgeoned nine Muslim persons to death whoever they come across or found someone, injured several persons in Bhagirathi Vihar and other areas.”

Nine men are accused of murder and rioting in the three chargesheets — Lokesh Solanki (19), Pankaj Sharma (31), Ankit Chaudary (23), Prince (22), Jatin Sharma (19), Himanshu Thakur (19), Vikas Panchal (20), Rishab Chaudary (20) and Sumit Chaudhary (23).

According to the probe agency, their purported WhatsApp conversations will be considered “extrajudicial confessions”.

Aamin was killed and thrown in a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar’s C-block around 9.30 pm on February 25, when he was coming from Brijpuri Puliya on foot. On February 26, around 10.30 am, Bhure Ali was killed and thrown at the same spot as Aamin. And on February 26, around 9:15 pm, Hamza was killed and thrown in a drain in E-block, while he was coming from Mustafabad.

“During investigation, it has been established that all the arrested accused persons along with other identified and yet to be identified accused person were members of an unlawful armed mob who, with a common object to take revenge of the death of Hindus during riots and to teach Muslims a lesson, had bludgeoned/stabbed many innocent persons, including Aamin, to death for no fault of theirs,” the chargesheet in his murder states. Identical statements have been recorded by police in the other two cases.

The chargesheets also shed light on how rioters were actively offering support to each other — in terms of manpower as well as weapons — on the WhatsApp group called ‘Kattar Hindut Ekta’.

These WhatsApp conversations, police noted, “clearly fall in the category of extra-judicial confession”.

“These confessions have been done voluntarily by a few of the accused persons and further the attention of the court is also drawn towards the timings of these confessions, which are exactly at the time when the offenses were being committed,” the chargesheet states.

“The extra-judicial confessions are further fortified by eyewitness accounts which fully establish the culpability of the accused persons. The circumstantial evidence collected during the investigation forms a chain of events. It is to further emphasise that these extra-judicial confessions were not extracted by the police officer but are fully voluntary,” the chargesheet states.

According to police, 12 persons from the WhatsApp group have been “examined/joined” the investigation. The chargesheet states that the key accused, Lokesh Solanki, had “deleted all messages and left this group. However, the police had also seized the mobile phone of one Deepak Singh” and confronted Lokesh with the chats.

“On interrogation, he (Lokesh) initially denied that he was a member of ‘Kattar Hindut Ekta’ group, but on sustained interrogation and when confronted with the chat of the group, he admitted that he was a member and admitted to his posts in group,” the chargesheet states.

Police, in the chargesheet, have also shared specific messages allegedly posted on the WhatsApp group on the intervening night of February 26 and 27 by Lokesh.

As per the chargesheet, the first message allegedly posted by him at 11:39 pm was: “Bhai, I am Lokesh Solanki from Ganga Vihar. If there is any problem or a shortage of people, let me know. I will come with the entire Ganga Vihar team. We have everything necessary — bullets, guns, everything.”

At 11:44 pm, he allegedly posted : “Around 9 pm, near B.Vihar, your brother has killed two Muslims and thrown them into the drain along with my team. Vinay, you know that your brother is always in the front in accomplishing this kind of a job.”

And at 12:15 am, he allegedly posted : “I am awake the whole night. If there is anything, just remember me.”

“Sincere efforts have been made to trace the group creator to verify the facts. This ‘Kattar Hindut Ekta’ group was created on 25.02.2020 at 12.49 hrs. Initially there were 125 members in this group; total 47 had exited the group by 08.03.2020,” the chargesheet states.

Referring to the WhatsApp chats, police noted in the chargesheet, “Accused persons and their associates were seething with anger as many stories/news of Hindus being targeted/killed by Muslims were making the rounds. Further, as per the WhatsApp chat, they conspired to teach Muslims a lesson for attacking Hindus and equipped themselves with lathis, dandas, sticks, swords, firearms, etc and started roaming in the area with a clear cut motive to vandalise/burn the properties and places of worships.”

According to the police chargesheet, an analysis of call detail records of the accused also shows they “were continuously wandering” the riot-hit areas — Gokalpuri, Ganga Vihar, Johripur, Johripur Extension and Nala Road, Bhagirathi Vihar. “Their modus operandi was to catch people and ascertain their religion by asking name, address and by their document, that is identity card, and forcing them to call ‘Jai Shri Ram’ many times. Persons who were not calling ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carrying a Muslim ID were bluntly attacked and thrown into the Main Ganda Nala, Bhagirathi Vihar,” the chargesheet states.

The chargesheet specifically states that Pankaj and Prince were allegedly stopping “passersby and checking their identity to confirm whether they are from Muslim community”. Sumit, along with Ankit Chaudhary, was allegedly “leading the rioters mob and giving directions to check the identity” of people, the chargesheet states.

“As per the investigation conducted so far and analysis of CDR of accused persons, it was revealed that the mobile phones of accused persons were continuously connected with each other and were present on the spot, that is, the scene of crime. In this regard, the phone calls chart has been prepared to show their connectivity,” the chargesheet states.

Police have seized mobile phones of 12 persons and sent them for forensic examination. “The investigation regarding the members of this group is still continuing,” the chargesheet states.

