Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Must Read

Northeast Delhi riots: Two more arrested

Police said the accused, Tanveer and Gulfam, were identified from video footage recovered during investigation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2020 3:06:06 am
Northeast Delhi riots, riot accused arrested, delhi violence, delhi relief center, delhi news, indian express news They were found pelting stones and firing near Chand Bagh during the riots, claimed police. (Representational Image)

Police arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the riots in Northeast Delhi on Friday.

Police said the accused, Tanveer and Gulfam, were identified from video footage recovered during investigation.

They were found pelting stones and firing near Chand Bagh during the riots, claimed police.

Police suspect the two were with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was recently arrested on charges of murder and rioting.

On Thursday, police said they have arrested over 215 persons in connection with the riots.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement