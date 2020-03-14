Northeast Delhi riots: Two more arrested

They were found pelting stones and firing near Chand Bagh during the riots, claimed police. (Representational Image) They were found pelting stones and firing near Chand Bagh during the riots, claimed police. (Representational Image)

Police arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the riots in Northeast Delhi on Friday.

Police said the accused, Tanveer and Gulfam, were identified from video footage recovered during investigation.

They were found pelting stones and firing near Chand Bagh during the riots, claimed police.

Police suspect the two were with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was recently arrested on charges of murder and rioting.

On Thursday, police said they have arrested over 215 persons in connection with the riots.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.