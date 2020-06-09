Northeast Delhi riots: Police files chargesheet in three murder cases

Burned vehicle after clash between pro and anti CAA protesters during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Burned vehicle after clash between pro and anti CAA protesters during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday filed chargesheets related to three murder cases during February’s Delhi riots. The incidents took place in Northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri area and Maujpur Chowk – two places where several cases of riots were reported.

A brief was shared by Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal about the three chargesheets. Talking about the three chargesheets, the police said, “There was a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal riot.”

Police have blamed conspirators and rioters for spreading false information on CAA and Chakka Jam, saying this was done to incite riots.

“The riots were conspired with the intent of maligning the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act,” added the police.

The first chargesheet has been filed against five men including Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly brandished his gun and fired at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24. The video of the incident went viral and Pathan was arrested by Crime Branch. He has also been accused of killing a man named Vinod Singh at Maujpur Chowk on February 24.

Shahrukh Pathan Shahrukh Pathan

On the day of the incident, two groups clashed at Maujpur Chowk at 11 am. One group was supporting CAA and NRC, the other was opposing it. “Initially the protest was peaceful but soon it became violent and led to incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing etc,” police said.

The police said that several policemen were injured due to the riots. They have now arrested all five accused under sections of rioting and attempt to murder.

On the same day, cases of rioting were reported from Kardampuri Pulia. The police said the rioting started around 4:30 pm. The chargesheet says that a man named Mohd Fukran was “present at the Puliya, where rioters were pelting stones and committing arson”. He and four other men sustained bullet injuries during the riots.

“Over 17 police officials also received injuries due to heavy stone-pelting by the mob,” said the police.

During the investigation of the death, police found that most of the CCTV cameras were destroyed by the mob. Some video footage was recovered on the basis of which four persons were arrested.

On February 25 at 01:30 pm, “communal riots again took place at Kardampuri, behind Ambedkar College”, the chargesheet says.

The police said the rioters were torching vehicles in parking lots. During this time, a 32-year-old rickshaw driver was “caught and lynched by the mob”. The police have arrested four persons in the said case.

