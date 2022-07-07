scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Northeast Delhi riots: Police challenges Ishrat Jahan’s bail order

Delhi Police’s appeal against the bail order is listed for hearing before the High Court on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 8:22:46 am
Delhi news, ishrat jahan bail, dehi riots case, congress councillor, covid 19 scare, indian expressFormer Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan (Photo: Facebook @Ishrat Jahan)

More than three months after ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan was granted bail by a lower court in the larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has challenged the order before the Delhi High Court stating that the trial court ignored the statements of protected witnesses which “attributed specific and definite role” to her “not only in conspiracy but also in terror financing”.

Observing that “she was neither physically present in Northeast Delhi for riots nor was she part of any group”, the lower court granted bail to Jahan on March 14 in the case. She had been in custody since February 2020 and is the only UAPA accused in the case to have been granted bail by the trial court. The court had noted that “as per the chargesheet and statement of witnesses, accused Ishrat Jahan is not the one who created the idea of chakka jam”.

Delhi Police’s appeal against the bail order is listed for hearing before the High Court on Thursday. “Hon’ble trial court has also ignored the subsequent conduct of the accused Ishrat Jahan, wherein she tried to cover up the tracks of terror financing,” police has alleged.

Police has also contended that the trial court failed to appreciate that under section 18 of UAPA not merely a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act but “an attempt to commit or advocating the commission or advising it or inciting or directing or knowingly facilitating commission of a terrorist act is punishable”.

It has also said the trial court had made “factually incorrect” observations in the order with regard to Jahan’s participation in the meetings of various organisations.

