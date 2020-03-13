Northeast Delhi riots: PFI state president, secy arrested

Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Delhi Police Thursday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) state president Parvez Ahmed and its secretary Mohammad Illiyas for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in several parts of Delhi.

The arrest comes days after an FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against unknown persons in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi.

They were later produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak, who sent them to seven-day police remand.

The PFI, an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the new citizenship law.

Earlier, police had arrested an alleged member of PFI, identified as Trilokpuri resident Mohd Danish. Police had told the court that Danish was to be confronted with incriminating material and other people in the case.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the riots.

Officials said a clutch of FIRs had been filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, PFI and others to “sponsor” the communal riots, which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, and they had taken cognisance of the same.

(with PTI inputs)

