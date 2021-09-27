Man wanted in connection with clashes during NE Delhi riots arrested

Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his alleged involvement in five cases of rioting during the northeast Delhi riots last year. He had earlier been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Delhi court.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said the arrested man has been identified as Mohd Salman, and he was hiding in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

“He was declared a proclaimed offender. We have identified him during the investigation through statements of witnesses, video footage and disclosure statements of the co-accused,” Deo said.

He added, “We received information that Salman, who was wanted in connection with several cases of rioting, was hiding in Bulandshahr. A team was formed and he was subsequently arrested. During questioning, he confessed that he was in a state of aggression due to the CAA and NRC, which he perceived were against the Muslim community.”