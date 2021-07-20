In first judgment on Northeast Delhi riots, court acquits man allegedly part of mob that looted shop

The FIR in this case was filed on the complaint of one Asif, who stated that on February 25, 2020 at around 4 pm, a huge crowd of people carrying iron rods and lathis came to his shop located at Main Babarpur road, broke open the shutter and looted his shop. (Express file photo)

One year after the northeast Delhi riots, a court here has pronounced its first judgment in a riot case acquitting a man accused of being part of a mob that reportedly attacked and looted a shop.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat acquitted the accused Suresh alias Bhatura on Tuesday by stating that this was a “clear cut case of acquittal”.

Rawat said that the “testimony of witnesses are completely contradictory to each other”.

The accused was represented by a legal aid counsel, Rajeev Pratap Singh, who told the court that his client was granted bail earlier by the court, but “could not pay his surety since he belonged to a poor family”.

The FIR in this case was filed on the complaint of one Asif, who stated that on February 25, 2020 at around 4 pm, a huge crowd of people carrying iron rods and lathis came to his shop located at Main Babarpur road, broke open the shutter and looted his shop.

This shop is originally owned by one Bhagat Singh, who said in his statement to the police that the members of the mob looted the shop as they thought that it was owned by a Muslim man. He even tried to reason with the mob, but was chased away. Singh then reached out to a head constable, who reached the spot, and the crowd dispersed after seeing the policeman.

The court had on March 9 framed charges in this case under sections 143 (Punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly),147 (Punishment for rioting), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees),454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) and 395 (Punishment for dacoity) of the IPC.

Prosecution evidence on this case began on March 18 and ended on March 23.

On March 25, the accused recorded his statement before the court and told the court that he did not wish to lead any evidence in the case.

The final arguments in the case were heard on March 30. The court was supposed to pronounce the judgement on April 12 which was deferred due to various reasons.