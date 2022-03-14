Northeast Delhi riots: Ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan granted bail in UAPA case

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan accused in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi in 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Jahan, who has been in custody in this case from February 2020.

She has been accused in another case over allegations that she incited the crowd at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) protest site in Northeast Delhi’s Khureiji Khas area. Jahan was also granted bail in this case.

Her lawyer Pradeep Teotia said that there are no pending cases against her clearing her way for release from judicial custody. Teotia told the court during bail arguments that the police projected her as a hardliner while in fact, she won the elections due to her secular credentials.

Teotia also apprised the court of the financial transactions made by Jahan in 2019 and told the court that her “pattern of financial withdrawal and deposit was the same” and the police “did not have any qualitative evidence against her.” He told the court that the prosecution showed evidence piecemeal and not in totality.

Jahan’s lawyer told the court there has been a “wrongful intent to falsely prosecute her” and asked the prosecution to show the evidence to prove that it was right to invoke sections of UAPA against her.

The prosecution opposed the former Congress councillor’s bail application stating that an accused will be responsible for the acts of others in a conspiracy.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court in October last year that the “case of the prosecution is that conspiracy was there and riots took place. Whoever does whatever singular act will be responsible for other’s act.”

So far, five people have been granted bail in the UAPA case by the Delhi High Court. They are activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Jamia Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, and Faizan Khan, who was accused of providing a SIM card.