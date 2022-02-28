Northeast Delhi riots: HC issues notice to leaders including Sonia, Rahul on plea seeking to implead them

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to several politicians including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a plea to implead them as respondents in a petition seeking registration of FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the northeast Delhi riots in 2020.

Impleading is a procedure through which third parties can be brought into an ongoing litigation.

Others who were issued notices include AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mehmood Pracha, Harsh Mander and actor Swara Bhaskar.

Read | SC quashes Bihar notification to declare Lohar caste ST

The petition also seeks to issue directions to register an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The court said it considered it appropriate to issue notice to the individuals to allow them to clarify whether they ought to be impleaded as party respondents in the writ petition.

It also issued notices to BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma in another application seeking to implead them as respondents in a separate petition that sought directions for registration of FIR against them.