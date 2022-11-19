scorecardresearch
Northeast Delhi riots: HC special bench defers hearing on bail pleas till Nov 21

The bench listed the cases on November 21 to "take a call" if they can hear these matters regularly.

A special bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the counsel appearing for the parties as to why a batch of eight matters was listed before them. (File)

A special bench of the Delhi High Court Friday deferred the hearing of bail pleas of Khalid Saifi and other accused in the conspiracy case in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots after observing that concluding it would take a lot of time.

A special bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the counsel appearing for the parties as to why a batch of eight matters was listed before them. The bench further indicated that they had never heard these matters before.

Remarking that as they are a special bench, it may not be possible to hear these cases every Friday and conclude them, the court said, “None of these appeals is part heard. The arguments are yet to begin… we would have to take a call on this. This is likely to take a long time… we would not like to curtail any of the appellants in any manner. If we were to hear all these appeals every Friday, we don’t know when we will be able to conclude all these.”

The bench listed the cases on November 21 to “take a call” if they can hear these matters regularly.

The special bench had heard Umar Khalid’s bail appeal which was dismissed last month. During the hearing, the bench observed, “We heard Umar Khalid (case) because we had already begun to hear that. At that time, it was the roster bench. So, we have to consider whether it would be possible to assemble every alternate Friday,” Justice Mridul said.

Bail pleas moved by Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman came to be listed before this bench after Khalid’s. State’s appeal against bail granted to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan is also listed before this bench.

Saifi, Khalid, Imam and several others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots. As of today, Saifi has been in custody for 995 days.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 09:25:28 am
