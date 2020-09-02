Northeast Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid questioned

Umar Khalid has already been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned former JNU student Umar Khalid in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. He has already been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with Jamia student and RJD’s youth wing president Meeran Haider, JCC media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Danish, a resident of Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura.

A senior police officer said they Khalid was summoned on Tuesday after serving a notice to him. “On Wednesday morning, at around 11.30, he came along with his two-three family members at Sunlight Colony office and joined the investigation. We are questioning him and trying to verify some important points,” an officer said.

Khalid was questioned last month also for around three hours in connection with the riots, following which his phone was seized.

Police have already filed a chargesheet in connection with the case (FIR number 101) against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. In the chargesheet, police alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the northeast Delhi riots, Hussian met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of the United Against Hate at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him “to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Donald Trump’s visit”, and “he and other PFI members will help him (Hussain) financially”.

As per the chargesheet, this is based on Hussain’s police questioning and call detail record analysis.

“Hussain claimed Saifi gave him money for preparations and he, from the account of companies owned by him, transferred Rs 1.10 crore to fake companies in the second week of January. He later got that amount in cash through a chain of transactions and started his preparations. He also distributed cash to anti-CAA protesters. His co-accused and several other persons in his locality also told his other supporters to get ready for big action. He also got his licensed pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station when he learnt that some persons were organising pro-CAA demonstrations nearby, to teach them a lesson,” the chargesheet mentioned.

