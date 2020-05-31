Northeast Delhi riots: Ex-Cong councillor granted interim bail to marry

Ishrat is being probed by the Delhi Police in two separate cases. Ishrat is being probed by the Delhi Police in two separate cases.

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with a Northeast Delhi riot case so she can get married.

Jahan had filed the interim bail application requesting a four-week period to attend her marriage with a Jamia Nagar-based resident, which had earlier been fixed for June 12.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted her interim bail for 10 days after the Additional Public Prosecutor, Irfan Ahmed, informed that the factum of marriage was verified. The court granted bail to Ishrat upon furnishing personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties each in the like amount.

Ishrat is being probed by the Delhi Police in two separate cases. In the first case, police had arrested her on allegations of inciting a crowd to pelt stones at police during the anti-CAA protest at Khureji Khas in February. She was later granted bail in that case on March 21.

On the same day, the Special Cell, arrested her in connection with a case pertaining to the Northeast Delhi riots. She was interrogated by the Special Cell from March 21 to April 5, following which police added sections of UAPA, murder, sedition, attempt to murder, and other sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage of Public Property Act.

Ishrat’s lawyer Lalit Valecha had argued before the court that despite the fact that Ishrat was granted bail on March 21 in the Khureji Khas case, she was taken into custody in the present case “for the purpose of investigation of the same offence… making a mockery of the judicial system by the investigating agency”.

