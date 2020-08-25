Northeast Delhi riots: Sharjeel Imam arrested

Before he was brought back to Delhi, Imam was lodged in Guwahati Jail and was found coronavirus positive.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police Tuesday arrested JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam in connection with Northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Imam has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was brought back to Delhi from Assam on Sunday on a production warrant.

In the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in April, Imam was charged with sedition before a court in Delhi for allegedly inciting people to indulge in “activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

The chargesheet had alleged that Iman openly defied the Constitution and called it a “fascist” document.

Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

