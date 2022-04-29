scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Northeast Delhi riots case: Delhi HC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea to May 6

The court said that the challenge to the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code — one of the provisions invoked against him — is pending before the Supreme Court and listed for hearing on May 5.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 11:34:35 am
Former JNU student Umar Khalid. (Express File Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The Delhi High Court Friday adjourned student activist Umar Khalid’s bail plea in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots to May 6, saying that the challenge to the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code — one of the provisions invoked against him — is pending before the Supreme Court and listed for hearing on May 5.

Also Read |Umar Khalid bail hearing: Is it proper to use the word ‘jumla’ for PM, asks HC

“124A is under challenge before the Supreme Court and is coming up for hearing on 5th of May. The findings on the 124A will have bearing on these cases as well,” the court stated.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, submitted that the case before the Supreme Court is not likely to conclude on the same day. “In so far as 124A is concerned, that is not an issue before you lordships. If it were only 124A, I would have got bail long ago, It’s [Section] 43D(5) [of UAPA] and whether 15, 17, 18 [of UAPA] are applicable at all,” Pais said via the petition.

More from Delhi
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, who is hearing the case along with Justice Siddharth Mridul, said that the court will list the bail plea after May 5. “Let the Surpeme Court take a view on it,” he added.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement