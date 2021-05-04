Northeast Delhi riots: Court denies bail to man accused of murder, says injuries of deceased ‘speaks volumes of dastardly act committed’

Observing that the injuries sustained by a construction worker, who was beaten to death by a mob during the Northeast Delhi riots, “speaks volumes about the intensity of the dastardly act committed by the riotous mob”, a Delhi court rejected the bail application of Gaurav, who was charged with the murder of Suleman.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav passed the judgment.

Suleman and his co-worker Sanober were targetted by the mob. Suleman was paraded by the mob towards Prem Vihar culvert and after assaulting him, they threw him near a toilet at GTB Nagar.

“The offence in this matter is very grave, wherein one innocent person was brutally murdered, just because of the fact that he belonged to another community. A perusal of the post-mortem report of the deceased Suleman, dated 28.02.2020, reveals that he had received as many as 16 injuries, out of which as many as 7 injuries were so grave in nature that they itself were independently and collectively sufficient to cause death of any person in ordinary course of nature, which speaks volume about the intensity of dastardly act committed by the riotous mob during the course of communal riots,” the order read.

The court also observed that the accused is clearly visible in the CCTV footage walking behind the riotous mob that was prodding deceased Suleman with “dandas” (sticks).

The court added that from the evidence gathered following statements by a number of witnesses, it is prima facie apparent that the “riotous mob” armed with “weapons” had abducted Suleman to kill him merely on account of the fact that he was from a different community.