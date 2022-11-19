Northeast Delhi riots: Court acquits 4 men after police witness claims ‘memory loss’

A Delhi court has acquitted four men in a Northeast Delhi riots case as one police witness claims to be suffering from memory loss.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Paramchala acquitted the accused – Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid – stating that it cannot rely on the sole testimony of a police officer to identify the persons accused of setting a shop on fire during the riots.

The court had noted that a prosecution witness in this case, a head constable, could not identify the same set of accused in a different case due to “long lapse of his mind”.

“This witness took plea that he was suffering from memory loss and was also taking medicine for the same. This witness was therefore unable to identify the rioters in this case due to memory loss. In these circumstances, the prosecution could depend on the testimony of a police constable who identified the accused persons but could not tell the court about their overt act during the riots,” the court said.

The court also noted that there was a marked difference in the testimony of the two police witnesses regarding the number of accused persons.