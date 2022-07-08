scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Court frames charges of rioting, attempt to murder against 3 in Northeast Delhi riots case

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Hamid Ali, who alleged that on February 24, 2020, his son Jafar Jiya was coming home from work when he was attacked by 20-25 men near Khajuri Khas.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 9:40:11 am
Based on the statement of witnesses and other material in the case, there was prima facie a case against the accused, Vinay, Rahul, and Sourabh Sharma. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court has framed charges of rioting and attempt to murder against three persons for allegedly attacking a Muslim man with a sword during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said that based on the statement of witnesses and other material in the case, there was prima facie a case against the accused, Vinay, Rahul, and Sourabh Sharma.

The court framed charges for the offences of rioting, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and dacoity. The court, however, said no case was made out for offence under IPC section 436 (arson)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Hamid Ali, who alleged that on February 24, 2020, about 10.30 pm, his son Jafar Jiya was coming home on his motorcycle from work. Near Khajuri Khas, 20-25 men allegedly ran towards him and asked his name after pushing him off the vehicle. They allegedly hit him several times on his head with a sword, due to which he sustained serious injuries.

The complainant alleged that his son fled the scene and fell unconscious after some time, after which some people revived him. He had further alleged that his son has been suffering from fainting spells ever since.

The court said in an order on July 4, “The allegations duly supported by the statement of witnesses do show that an unlawful assembly was formed, wherein the accused also joined and participated actively with the common object of indulging in exhibiting criminal force against other persons, committing mischief as well as damaging and setting such property on fire, (herein bike of the complainant) with complete consciousness on the part of the accused while acting in furtherance of the aforesaid common object, in total disregard to prohibitory order under CrPC section 144.”

