Northeast Delhi riot victims left camp voluntarily, court told

After the Northeast Delhi riot victims claimed they were forced to relocate from the Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad, the Delhi government Monday opposed the same before the Delhi High Court. It said the families staying there had “voluntarily” left the camp and were “not removed by police or the government”.

Petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, represented by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, submitted riot victims are facing severe problems with regard to food and medical help.

Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, opposed the contention. He submitted that now the camp has been removed.

