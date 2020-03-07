Northeast Delhi riot: Law and order, peace crucial for investors, says Khattar

Khattar speaking at the event, Friday. (Express photo) Khattar speaking at the event, Friday. (Express photo)

On the heels of violence and rioting in Northeast Delhi, where the role of police came under scanner, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday emphasised the need for police personnel to be “friendly” and “increase dialogue” with the public. He also said a robust law and order situation is crucial to boost investor sentiment.

Urging police to focus on turning people into “law makers” rather than “law breakers” by changing their own attitude towards those they serve, Khattar said, “Until now, we are caught in this exercise that how do we fix criminals with sticks; from this a law enforcing public cannot be created. If we want to motivate the public to become law enforcers… we have to increase our dialogue with the people. To increase this, we have to do community mobilisation programmes.” Khattar was speaking at the Young Superintendent of Police Conference and Expo-2020 in Gurgaon on its second day.

Khattar also said that “if the behaviour of police is good, people say the government is good”.

“To make… progress, our industrial, commercial world is critical, and if this has to progress, we have to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, maintain law and order… there are other administrative arrangements that have to be made… but even after all this, they (investors) have a concern, that is law and order okay in your area, is there a peaceful atmosphere? If there is a peaceful atmosphere, only then will people from the economic world move forward,” said Khattar.

“The Prime Minister has said that we want to enter the 5 trillion dollar club very soon… For this, we have to prepare a better business environment by making a better law and order preparation, so that the industrial universe from not only our own country, but also from outside, comes because of a lucrative atmosphere… we have to ensure the progress of our policing system,” he said.

