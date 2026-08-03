Couple killed as roof of house in northeast Delhi collapses, case filed against owner

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the roof of the single-storey structure had caved in, trapping two tenants beneath the debris, officers said. (Image generated using AI)

A couple died after the roof of a single-storey house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur collapsed on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the owner of the house and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, information regarding the collapse at Gali No. 2 in JP Nagar was received at New Usmanpur police station on Monday. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the roof of the single-storey structure had caved in, trapping two tenants beneath the debris, officers said.

The victims were identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30). Rescue efforts were launched immediately and both were pulled out from under the debris and rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment. Doctors, however, declared both of them dead.