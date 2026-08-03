Couple killed as roof of house in northeast Delhi collapses, case filed against owner

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A couple died after the roof of a single-storey house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur collapsed on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the owner of the house and launched an investigation into the matter.
According to the police, information regarding the collapse at Gali No. 2 in JP Nagar was received at New Usmanpur police station on Monday. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the roof of the single-storey structure had caved in, trapping two tenants beneath the debris, officers said.
The victims were identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30). Rescue efforts were launched immediately and both were pulled out from under the debris and rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment. Doctors, however, declared both of them dead.
The bodies were subsequently shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.
Based on the preliminary enquiry, an FIR under sections 290 (negligent conduct) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against Virender Kumar, the owner of the house, police said.
They are investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse, including whether negligence or structural deficiencies contributed to the incident. Police said they are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events and are awaiting the post-mortem report.
Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.
Recalling the incident, Ajay Kumar (30), a neighbour of the deceased, said: “Their 10-year-old son was playing with us. That’s why he survived … We used to leave our children at their house whenever he had to go out. Fortunately, the children were not there at the time of the collapse.”
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