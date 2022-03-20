Northeast Delhi to get capital’s first metro-cum-flyover viaduct by 2023, work begins

By 2023, Northeast Delhi, an area infamous for poor road infrastructure and transport connectivity, will get major relief as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun work on the city’s first double-decker viaduct – with the Metro on top and a flyover below between Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri.

The metro-cum-flyover is being developed for the first time in the capital as part of the Delhi Metro’s Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor under Phase IV. Currently, such a stretch is there is Jaipur.

Under this corridor, an integrated elevated viaduct, which is a double-decker structure with a PWD flyover at the lower deck and Metro line at the upper deck, is being constructed between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar stations.

“The piling work for this viaduct is almost over and currently casting of piers and installation of cross-arm at flyover level is under progress. In addition, the casting of T-girder for PWD flyover and U-girder for Metro line are in progress at casting yard at Garhi Mandu,” said a senior DMRC official.

As per officials, the stretch will provide seamless connectivity to densely populated areas. The flyover is expected to unclog traffic snarls that occur on the Gokulpuri roundabout and between the Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri stretch.

Once the flyover is constructed, commuting between Ghaziabad, North and central Delhi from Northeast Delhi will become easier.

The total length of the stretch will be about 1.4 km. The metro viaduct on the upper deck will be constructed at an elevation of 18.5 metres, while the flyover below it will be at a height of 9.5metres.

Officials said the stretch will be on the central verge of the road. “The Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar stations will come up at a height of 18.5 metres at rail level. Construction is in full swing and is expected to be completed by December 2023,” said the official.

DMRC and PWD also have a plan to construct another double-decker viaduct in South Delhi between Tughlakabad and Saket G Block, which is also the part of Phase IV corridor. Officials said preconstruction work has started on this stretch too.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur section will have a total of eight stations – Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majraa and Burari.