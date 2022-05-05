3 arrested, 30 detained after groups clash at park in northeast Delhi

The Delhi Police registered a case under sections of rioting after a scuffle broke out between two groups at a park in northeast Delhi Wednesday night. The police arrested three persons and detained over 30 locals who were involved in the communal clashes. The police said it was a minor scuffle, and that no casualties were reported. Security has been beefed up in the area.

A PCR call about the incident was received at 9.50 pm at the Welcome police station. When the police reached the park near Photo Chowk, they found two groups in a scuffle.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “We received multiple calls from locals about the fight. Initially, it was a group of children fighting over a petty issue at the park. When the adults came and started talking to the children, a scuffle broke out between small groups from two communities. As people gathered in the park, there was apprehension of communal tension. We also found that a group of elderly persons tried to pacify the issue. We deployed extra force as a precautionary measure and everyone was sent back home.”

The police said the situation is peaceful at present, and strict legal action has been initiated against the groups under sections for rioting, and CrPC 108 (security for good behaviour from persons disseminating seditious matters).

Based on local enquiry and CCTV footage, over 30 persons have been detained and their role in the scuffle is being ascertained. The police has also asked Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members (peace committee) to help with identification of the accused.

Later at night, the police arrested three persons from Northeast Delhi and booked them for rioting in the area.