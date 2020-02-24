Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates: Police constable dead as clashes break out over CAA; vehicles, godown burnt

Northeast Delhi violence LIVE Updates: Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Northeast Delhi violence LIVE Updates: Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur Violence Live News Updates: A Delhi Police constable was killed and several others, including a DCP, were injured Monday as clashes broke out in northeast Delhi for the second consecutive day as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters pelted stones at each other. At least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur as police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The injured have been taken to GTB hospital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations. See pics from Maujpur-Babarpur clashes today

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and LG Anil Baijal have appealed for calm and urged the protesters to exercise restraint.

On Sunday, clashes took place at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra gathered along with pro-CAA supporters next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site, in the afternoon. At least 500 people are staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi.