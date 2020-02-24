Follow Us:
Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates: Police constable dead as clashes break out over CAA; vehicles, godown burnt

Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur Violence Live News, CAA Protests Today Live News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and LG Anil Baijal appealed for calm and urged the protesters to exercise restraint. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2020 4:52:31 pm
northeast delhi violence Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station clash jaffrabad caa Northeast Delhi violence LIVE Updates: Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur Violence Live News Updates: A Delhi Police constable was killed and several others, including a DCP, were injured Monday as clashes broke out in northeast Delhi for the second consecutive day as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters pelted stones at each other. At least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur as police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The injured have been taken to GTB hospital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations. See pics from Maujpur-Babarpur clashes today

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and LG Anil Baijal have appealed for calm and urged the protesters to exercise restraint.

On Sunday, clashes took place at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra gathered along with pro-CAA supporters next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site, in the afternoon. At least 500 people are staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi.

Live Blog

Clashes continued for the second consecutive day in northeast Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters pelted stones at each other. Follow LIVE Updates here:

Highlights

    16:52 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Watch: Man opens fire during clashes over CAA protests

    A man opened fire during clashes over CAA protests in northeast Delhi's Maujpur-Babarpur area on Monday.

    16:48 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    In Pics | Violence breaks out over CAA in Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur

    Violent clashes broke out in northeast Delhi for the second consecutive day as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters pelted stones at each other on Monday. At least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur as police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The injured have been taken to GTB hospital.

    Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

    A godown was burned down in Maujpur today. (Express photo)

    Vehicles were torched in Yamuna Vihar. (Express Photo by Somya Lakhani)

    16:30 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Why clashes took place in Maujpur-Babarpur on Sunday?

    On Sunday, clashes took place at Maujpur soon after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra gathered along with pro-CAA supporters next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site, in the afternoon. At least 500 people are staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi. The road where the protest began on Saturday night connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

    Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared”.

    According to locals, the former MLA left between 4-4.30 pm, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur. As stone-pelting erupted from both sides, more locals gathered and violence spread towards the interiors of Babarpur. Teargas shells were used by police to disperse the crowd.

    16:17 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence: LG Anil Baijal asks Police to maintain law and order

    Delhi LG Anil Baijal has asked Delhi Police to maintain law and order in northeast Delhi as violence breaks out over CAA.

    16:05 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Maujpur: Police lobs tear gas shells at protesters
    16:02 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    JUST IN | Delhi Police constable killed during clashes in northeast Delhi

    Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi, says Delhi Police. Dr Rajesh Kalra additional MS at GTB said, “One Constable was brought dead and the DCP suffered sustained head injury and has been shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj."

    15:59 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Maujpur clashes: Manish Sisodia appeals for calm

    Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia appeals for calm as violence continued in northeast Delhi.

    15:56 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    We are continuously speaking to people, situation under control: Delhi Police

    Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North-East Delhi, says, "We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people, now the situation is under control." (ANI)

    15:52 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Godown burned down in Maujpur

    A godown in Maujpur has been set on fire. (Express photo by  Somya Lakhani)

    15:48 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Northeast Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal presses for calm

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took notice of the violence and urged the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.

    15:46 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Riots break out at Yamuna Vihar

    Riots break out at northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar.

    15:45 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Situation tense as vehicles torched in Maujpur

    The situation in Maujpur turned volatile as pro CAA rioters group have not been dispersed despite violent scenes of vehicle burning, petrol bombs being thrown.

    stone pelting, maujpur stone pelting, jaffrabad, maujpur-babarpur metro, jaffrabad protests, shaheen bagh, caa protests, nrc, delhi news, indian express People throwing stones at police near Babarpur on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

    The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time when efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

