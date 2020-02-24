Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates: Police constable dead as clashes break out over CAA; vehicles, godown burnt

Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur Violence Live News Updates: A Delhi Police constable was killed and several others, including a DCP, were injured Monday as clashes broke out in northeast Delhi for the second consecutive day as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters pelted stones at each other. At least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur as police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The injured have been taken to GTB hospital.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations. See pics from Maujpur-Babarpur clashes today
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and LG Anil Baijal have appealed for calm and urged the protesters to exercise restraint.
On Sunday, clashes took place at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra gathered along with pro-CAA supporters next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site, in the afternoon. At least 500 people are staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi.
Highlights
A man opened fire during clashes over CAA protests in northeast Delhi's Maujpur-Babarpur area on Monday.
Stone pelting happening at Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
A godown was burned down in Maujpur today. (Express photo)
Vehicles were torched in Yamuna Vihar. (Express Photo by Somya Lakhani)
On Sunday, clashes took place at Maujpur soon after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra gathered along with pro-CAA supporters next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, 2 km from the Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest site, in the afternoon. At least 500 people are staging a sit-in from Saturday night on the road outside Jaffrabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi. The road where the protest began on Saturday night connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared”.
According to locals, the former MLA left between 4-4.30 pm, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur. As stone-pelting erupted from both sides, more locals gathered and violence spread towards the interiors of Babarpur. Teargas shells were used by police to disperse the crowd.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal has asked Delhi Police to maintain law and order in northeast Delhi as violence breaks out over CAA.
Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi, says Delhi Police. Dr Rajesh Kalra additional MS at GTB said, “One Constable was brought dead and the DCP suffered sustained head injury and has been shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj."
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia appeals for calm as violence continued in northeast Delhi.
Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North-East Delhi, says, "We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people, now the situation is under control." (ANI)
A godown in Maujpur has been set on fire. (Express photo by Somya Lakhani)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took notice of the violence and urged the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.
Riots break out at northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar.
The situation in Maujpur turned volatile as pro CAA rioters group have not been dispersed despite violent scenes of vehicle burning, petrol bombs being thrown.