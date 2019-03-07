North, South MCDs slip in cleanliness ranking

Most civic bodies in Delhi have fallen in the Swachh Survekshan ranking, which was released Wednesday.

The only civic body that saw an improvement was the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which saw its ranking rise from 338 last year to 240 this year. The biggest fall was seen in the ranking of South MCD, which fell from number 32 last year to 138 this year. North MCD’s rank fell from 206 to 282.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which fell from the fourth position to the fifth, was awarded for being the cleanest small city.

The Delhi Cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment, officials said.

The awards were given away by President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan.

“We will investigate… and will start working to improve the rankings next year,” said South corporation standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai.

East Delhi Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said: “We improved our sanitation and garbage collection facilities and worked on public toilets. We have worked very hard to improve the rankings.”