North, South MCDs seek to restrain Delhi Assembly committee from posing questions, move HC

The North and South Delhi municipal corporations have approached the Delhi High Court with a prayer to restrain the Assembly’s ‘Committee of Privileges’ from “interfering” in the administrative functions of the corporations, and they have also sought to quash the communications seeking information related to their “day-to-day functioning”.

“The Rules of House do not permit the respondent to ask any questions and seek information regarding the activities, functioning and administration of the Corporation through the Speaker of the House or through the Committee of Privileges,” the corporations have argued before the court, adding the Assembly does not have any kind of power of superintendence in respect of their functioning.

The case in which the Legislative Assembly Secretariat is the sole respondent was heard before Justice Yashwant Varma Thursday. Senior Advocate Sanjay Poddar, representing the petitioners, argued that the corporations are not a department under the government and the communications seeking answers were beyond the jurisdiction of the Assembly.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the authorities, told the court that the communications seeking answers have been sent to the Director of Urban Local Bodies of the government and not the municipal corporations. It was also argued that the petition has not been filed through the Commissioner, who is the only officer authorised under the law to institute a legal proceeding on behalf of the municipal body.

Refusing to interfere at this stage with the demand for information from the privileges committee, Justice Varma asked the corporations to respond to the preliminary objections raised by Narayan and listed the petitions for hearing on July 8.

In the petition filed through advocate Sanjeev Sagar, the SDMC has argued that the Assembly in 2020 also had constituted a Committee of Municipal Corporations to examine the affairs of the municipal bodies but the same was restrained from proceeding further by the court. “The respondent, being aware that ‘Committee of Municipal Corporation’ has been restrained, adopted an indirect course to seek information… through ‘Committee of Privileges’,” the corporation has alleged.

The members of the Legislative Assembly in January 2022 had raised certain questions related to the functioning of the corporations, following which a demand letter was issued for answers to those questions. The BJP-led SDMC through its Mayor had issued a direction to the Commissioner not to provide the information as it relates to the day-to-day functioning of the corporation “which cannot be the subject matter of discussion in the House of GNCTD”.

The information sought relates to all subjects including finances, taxes, tenders, collection of tolls, assets and employees, according to the petition. “They (assembly committee) without dealing with the stand taken by the Mayor and the Standing Committees once again issued a letter dated 09.02.2022 reiterating their demand. In fact, by way of this letter, the Committee threatened the Commissioners of the Corporations that if they did not provide information, serious action shall be taken by them,” reads the plea.

On December 23, 2020, while staying notice issued by a committee of the Assembly to the municipal corporations seeking certain information regarding their financial accounts, a single bench had said that prima facie a perusal of the documents sought by the committee of Assembly reflects the intent to exercise the powers of superintendence over the accounts of the municipal corporation. The question will not be simply one of the irregularities of procedure being adopted by such a committee but of its powers under the scheme of the constitution, it had noted.