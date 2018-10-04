North MCD’s gem: Building collapse in Ashok Vihar was like ‘natural calamity’

Three engineers from the civic body’s maintenance department were suspended for lapses. (File) Three engineers from the civic body’s maintenance department were suspended for lapses. (File)

The building collapse in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, which claimed seven lives, is like a natural calamity, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has said. “There was continuous rainfall in Delhi during those days, eyewitnesses have said the tragedy took place due to the fall of a big dry tree and is like a natural disaster,” North civic body said in reply to questions asked by the leader of opposition on factors that led to the collapse.

Seven people — four children, two women and a man — had died, while five were injured when the five-storey residential building collapsed on September 26, following which three engineers from the civic body’s maintenance department were suspended for lapses in identifying the “dangerous” building.

Terming the reply as hilarious, Leader of Opposition Anil Lakra said, “There are so many trees that fall on buildings during monsoon, but never have I heard a house, too, collapsing due to it. The building didn’t fall due to tree but it is vice versa. They want to make the tree responsible for the incident because a tree can never be punished.”

Standing committee member Vikas Goel said, “This is an attempt to save the corrupt officials. I have been raising the issue of chargesheeted officials working in the building department in several standing committee meetings, but they don’t take any action. Now, they are planning to save them by blaming a tree.”

“Also, if they believe that the tree is responsible, why did they suspend three officials in the first place,” he said. Leader of the House Tilak Raj Kataria said, “People there said the tree would have triggered the collapse as it was very old and in a very rickety condition. Things will be clear only after probe report comes.” The vigilance department is investigating the case.

