North MCD to teachers: Use attendance app or face action

The education department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has warned teachers and other staff members of strict action — including transfers — if they do not register and mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App.

The Indian Express had earlier this week reported that several teachers and the MCD Teachers’ Association have been asking that they be issued allowances to purchase smartphones and internet packs, or be issued official phones if they are expected to take their work — including marking attendance — online. MCD officials said there is currently no proposal for such an allowance.

On Wednesday, the Assistant Director, Narela, issued an order to all heads of schools run by the local body, in which one of the points states, “As directed by Director Education, North DMC, employees who fail to mark/register his/her attendance on the smart app, be ready for Inter-Zonal/Inter-MCD Transfer”. Last week, an order had been issued stating that “salary will be deducted of defaulting employees”.

A letter with a common template was sent out by many teachers to their respective assistant and deputy directors. It reads: “I request you to kindly provide sanction for purchase of smartphone, SIM card, Internet pack, AMC and insurance of mobile phone from Boys’ Fund or any other fund, as in today’s education system deployed in our department online classes, training and seminars are supposed to be done digitally. Even online attendance has to be marked.”

It goes on to state, “… due to non-payment of salary by the department for many-many months, I am unable to make expenditures from my personal salary… I strictly refuse to spend any penny for the department…”