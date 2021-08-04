North MCD sets Jan 2022 deadline for Chandni Chowk parking with 2,300 car space

The facility will benefit traders in nearby markets such as Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Khari Baoli, Nai Sadak and Dariba Kalan. (Express)

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has directed officials to complete Chandni Chowk’s Gandhi Maidan parking project by January 2022. Standing Committee Chairperson of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jogi Ram Jain said the multi-level parking project, spread over 4.5 acres, will have a capacity of 2338 cars.

Currently, the Gandhi Maidan parking, situated adjacent to the Chandni Chowk Metro Station, can accommodate 650 cars.

As per the proposal, the new structure will have six levels, including three underground floors. One floor will be reserved for commercial activities.

“The complex will be equipped with modern facilities such as CCTV, lifts for passengers, fire-fighting system. It will have a heritage look of Old Delhi,” Jain said.

The facility will benefit traders in nearby markets such as Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Khari Baoli, Nai Sadak and Dariba Kalan.

The parking project, conceived in 2013, has been long delayed. This has led to North MCD being pulled up by a city court in 2018.

The court was informed that the process was stuck as the tenure of a standing committee, before which the bid to finalise the project has to be placed, expired and a new one was yet to be constituted. The court questioned why the next committee was not formed in time.

The corporation had earlier given September 2021 as the deadline but there has been a delay due to construction work being halted due to Covid, said a senior official.

The corporation is now hoping to complete the project before the elections, which are due early next year.