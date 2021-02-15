North MCD school teachers seek funds to buy smartphones for online teaching

North MCD education committee chairperson Garima Gupta said: "As of now, there is no such plan of providing phones. There is no budget and we're already very strained financially."

Several teachers in North MCD schools are writing to corporation officials asking that they be sanctioned allowances to purchase smartphones and data packs to carry out online teaching and administrative activities, pointing out that they are awaiting their salaries for the last four months.

Teachers have been protesting against the North MCD for the last year over repeated delays in release of salaries. A recent order requiring them to download and use an app to mark their attendance has now led to a demand to put further pressure on the body.

A letter with a common template is being sent out many teachers to their respective assistant and deputy directors. It reads: “I request you to kindly provide sanction for purchase of smartphone, SIM card, Internet pack, AMC and insurance of mobile phone from Boys’ Fund or any other fund, as in today’s education system deployed in our department online classes, training and seminars are supposed to be done digitally. Even online attendance has to be marked.”

It goes on to state, “… due to non-payment of salary by the department for many-many months I am unable to make expenditures from my personal salary. Sir, my salary is my income which is for my family and their future and I strictly refuse to spend any penny for the department…”

A teacher in a Northeast Delhi school said all teachers in his school have sent these letters to officials. “We last received salaries for August and September together. With our strapped resources, we don’t want to spend our personal salaries for department work… Most teachers want an allowance for the internet but I don’t even have a smartphone. Last year, I sent worksheets to my students from a friend’s phone,” the teacher said.

Last week, an office order was issued from the office of the ADE Narela stating, “Every employee must have registered on MCD Smart App. This is mandatory for all staff… As per direction of the Director of Education, salary will be deducted of defaulting employees… If any employee does not have a smartphone, then his/her head of school will mark his/her attendance from his phone.”

The MCD Teachers’ Association has also written to the mayor asking that teachers be provided with official phones before being asked to download the app.

North MCD education committee chairperson Garima Gupta said: “As of now, there is no such plan of providing phones. There is no budget and we’re already very strained financially.”